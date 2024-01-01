Udinese winger Thauvin convinced he has one final big club move left

Udinese winger Florian Thauvin has revealed he's had the chance to join AC Milan and Napoli in the past.

The Frenchman has rediscovered his form with Udinese after returning to Europe from Mexico.

He told Sportweek: "After eight years at Marseille I was mentally tired. I needed to switch off, do something different. OM had offered me another five years of contract, and then Lyon had called me, I had spoken to (Cristiano) Giuntoli, who was at Napoli, with (Paolo) Maldini, who wanted me at Milan, the team that would have been, and still is, my dream.

"Atletico Madrid also wanted me. But after covid all the clubs were in a difficult economic situation, while from Mexico I had received a really important offer. I also felt the need to be closer to the family, my son Alessio was just 1 year old."

On his expiring contract, the Frenchman born in 1993 added: "My contract with Udinese expires in June. I'm happy here, really, but I've always said that a top-level player aims to play at the highest level. I don't know how it will go, but I certainly feel like a top club player."

And on the captain's armband of the Friulian club, he finally added: "The captain's armband is a new experience for me. I like the relationship with my teammates. Before every game I talk to the team, but I prefer 'man-to-man' talks."