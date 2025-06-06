Udinese star Okoye targets Super Eagles return

Udinese star Maduka Okoye has set his sights on reclaiming a key role with the Nigeria national team, buoyed by his standout performances in Serie A.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has enjoyed a resurgence in Italy, earning widespread praise for his standout performances under Kosta Runjaic with the White and Blacks during the 2024-25 campaign.

After a spell of limited chances with the Super Eagles, the talented former Watford man is eager to prove his worth and challenge for a regular spot, despite Stanley Nwabali’s firm grip on the number one jersey.

"I'm very happy to be back with the Super Eagles. As I haven't been there the last time, I'm happy to get called up again and I'm just enjoying every moment here and waiting for my chance and opportunity, " Okoye told Flashscore.

Barring any late fitness issues, Okoye is expected to start in goal for Nigeria in Friday’s international friendly against Russia at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

Okoye welcomes Nwabali challenge

Born in Dusseldorf to a Nigerian father and German mother, Okoye made his Super Eagles debut against Brazil in 2019, ending speculation that he might play for the German national team.

Despite limited opportunities with Nigeria in recent times, he remains unfazed and embraces the growing competition for the Super Eagles’ number one spot, with Stanley Nwabali continuing to impress between the sticks.

"Of course, we know what Nwabali has done for our country. He's a very good goalkeeper and I think he deserves it because I never got to the level I have with the Super Eagles," Okoye continued.

"I never brought my quality to the game, unfortunately. I haven’t reached that point yet. I pray and hope to achieve the same level of success with the national team as I have at club level because I think there's nothing greater to defend the goal of a country, especially a country like Nigeria.

"So, I really hope that I get to my level and he deserves to play right now. But I think there are always going to be some chances and opportunities and I just have to be ready when they're coming."

Udinese star shuts down Nigeria snub claim

Okoye has also dismissed claims that he once snubbed Nigeria, insisting that representing the country remains a deep source of pride and motivation for him.

He came under heavy criticism from some fans and media after being left out of Nigeria’s squad for the 2023 AFCON, with speculation swirling that he had distanced himself from the national team.

However, the Super Eagles' shot-stopper has now set the record straight. "This is not true. I never pulled out. I just didn't get called up.

"Whenever I got called up, I always said yes. Even if I don't feel like it from my heart, I could never say no.

"If I get a call-up from Nigeria, I will go. There's no other option for me."

When asked how he has handled the pressure of playing for Nigeria, the weight of fan expectations, and the barrage of criticism on days when things didn’t go well, he said:

"If it's club football, if it's football for the national team, it's part of the game and I think it's also important.

"I feel a lot of love also from the Nigerian fans and I really, really appreciate them. All of them outside who are supporting when it's going good, when it's going bad. It's just great.

"We have so many Nigerians out there in this world and it's just fantastic to have the right to play for this national team. I'm very, very honoured and proud of this.

"There's also another side when it's not going good, pressure, a lot of… talk on the internet.

"But we have to understand the people because football is our life, not just for us who are playing, but also for the fans. We want to also give them something back.

"We just have to perform; I just have to perform, and it's football. Sometimes you cannot get around it because nowadays we all use Instagram and other social media.

"Even though you want to shut it out, you see it sometimes. But like I said, it's part of the game, and you always just see the bad things. But there are so many good and loving people out there, so I have to accept if it's good or if it's bad."