Javier Zanetti exclusive: Inter Milan role; Mastantuono admiration; Yamal vs Messi

Flashscore presents the second part of the interview with former Inter Milan and Argentina defender, Javier Zanetti.

Flashscore: Why didn't you leave Inter? Did you have offers from Real Madrid in 2001, and why didn't you accept them?

Zanetti: "The decision happened because one always puts in the balance not only the economic part, but also, uh, how one feels in a place. And I always felt very comfortable at Inter, because I felt a family atmosphere and that's what I'm looking for and what I like. So that's why I always decided to stay at Inter."

Bocha spent his whole career at one club. Did you use him as a reference to have played all your life in the same club?

"Yes, it is not usual, but well, Bocha can be a great example. Being an independent supporter, surely El Bocha is, he is a great example, a great reference."

How do you see your position nowadays? Do you see any similar players?

"No, I like Molina. Molina because he interprets the role of, uh, marking up front, uh, although you have to defend first, he always has an offensive point of view, and I like that because that's what I liked. I like him, I like him a lot. The projection he has. Yes, I like it because he always thinks about the opponent's goal."

What are the differences in Moratti's Inter?

"Yes, they were... all owners with different visions, with different cultures, different dynamics, because Moratti is a family man very identified with Inter. We moved on to Thohir, a businessman who came to try to settle the accounts."

"Serie A is coming back"

What is the situation with Inter Milan's finances?

"Yes, the finances. The Chinese ownership, Steven Zhang, who had a lot of buying power at the beginning and, and he wanted to make big investments, where we have gained a lot of things. And now this American fund, Oaktree, which also has very clear ideas and wants to take Inter to the top."

And your role has constantly been changed within the management?

"Yes, but they always knew the relationship that I have with the club, so they were also understanding of this part."

The Serie A has lost prominence over time, but is it now coming back?

"It's coming back, it's coming back. Today I think the Premier is the number one championship, but Serie A is coming back, it's coming back with teams that are trying to play good football and the truth is that we like that and it's also getting a lot of international attention, which surely could benefit a lot of clubs."

Your former teammate Chivu, who is at Parma and just recently beat Juve, isn't he doing a good job?

"Yes, Cristian is doing a great job. First he was with us in the spring for three years, he did a huge job and now he's at Parma getting this opportunity. He took it at a difficult moment for Parma, where they were in the relegation zone. The championship is over and Parma stayed in Serie A. So I think Cristian is a coach who is going to have a long career."

Do you see any of your former teammates as coaches in the future?

"I see Cambiasso. Cuchu (Esteban) Cambiasso I think that if he becomes a coach he will be a great coach, because he was already a great coach when he played on the field and surely if he has to do it in a team, knowing him, he would do it very, very well."

Inter will face River in the Club World Cup. What do you think of the match?

"For me, it could be a great match between Inter and River, because they both try to play good football. River has a young player like Mastantuono, who is a young player who is only seventeen years old, but he plays with a personality that makes him look like he was playing in Serie A ten years ago."

Did Inter look at Mastantuono?

"Who doesn't like him - who wouldn't like Mastantuono? But the truth is that he is quite expensive."

He is a player that Inter could use, and well, any team, as you say.

"Any team would like that Mastantuono could play for them, but I repeat, very expensive."

What do you think about the Club World Cup?

"It's a new championship, a new format, but I think it's a nice opportunity, because all the teams from different parts of the world are playing against each other and being the first one. Everyone will want to win it, so everyone will prepare in the best way."

Do you think the European teams are taking the cup seriously?

"Because of what I was saying before, because it's the new format, I think it's a very prestigious tournament. Playing against teams from other parts of the world always enriches you and that's why I think that when it starts, there will be a lot of people watching."

Yamal: "A unique talent"

Describe Lamine Yamal.

"An incredible player. A unique talent, very fast, both right and left-footed. He is only 17 years old, he has already played more than 100 games. The truth is that he has a great future ahead of him."

Is it too much to compare him with Lionel Messi?

"Today, yes, because Messi was the best for a long time. He was in the elite for a long period and Leo is the essence of football. If Lamine achieves this... With consistency, he will surely be on that podium. But today, the truth is that talking about him today and comparing him to Messi is very premature."

Do you consider him a different player?

"Different, with a lot of speed, with a lot of calm. We are talking about a 17-year-old boy, but with a great personality. A player who always wants the ball. The truth is that Barcelona, I spoke with Laporta, has an extraordinary player."

Quickfire questions

Coffee or Mate?

"Mate."

Milan or Buenos Aires?

"Buenos Aires, because I live there, so Buenos Aires."

Italian or Argentinian cuisine?

"Argentinian barbecue."

Who is the best player in football today?

"Lamine Yamal"

And team?

"Inter."

The best coach at the moment?

"Simone Inzaghi."

Who was the best teammate you had in your playing career?

"I was lucky enough to play with Messi, so Messi."

And the best you have faced?

"The phenomenon Ronaldo."

You had him as a teammate too!

"Then I suffered against him!"

Can you name the best 11 players from your playing days?

"Ronaldo Fenómeno, Baggio, Simeone, Batistuta, Caniggia, Samuel, Cambiasso, Julio César, Maicon, Roberto Carlos. All incredible players."

In a 4-4-2?

Yes, Messi, Eto'o, Milito. I played with almost all of them and it was an honour and a privilege.

And in an Inter 4-4-2, how would it be?

Difficult, difficult because all of them can play in any position. All of them could change position. But we are talking about players who are geniuses, all of them.

