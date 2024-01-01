Udinese goalkeeper Okoye: Dida my No1 role model

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye admits growing up admiring AC Milan great Nelson Dida.

Okoye has begun the new season in impressive form and spoke to the Italian Football Podcast about his role models.

Advertisement Advertisement

Okoye said, “Always Nelson Dida and never anyone else (who was my childhood idol). I’ve never met him but I’ve had contact with him through other people, this makes me very happy.

“I grew up watching Dida, standing in goal thinking I am Dida, he has given me lots of motivation, for me he is the number 1 goalkeeper in the world.

“Maybe I need to watch what I say (laughs), but I always supported Dida’s Milan.”