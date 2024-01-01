Hateley happy seeing Abraham join AC Milan: A great move

Former AC Milan striker Mark Hateley is happy seeing fellow Englishman Tammy Abraham join the Rossonero.

Abraham has signed for Milan on-loan from Roma.

Hateley told MilanNews: “I’ve always thought of Tammy as a good player who has been held back by a few too many injuries. The only doubt is that if he appears to be fully recovered, Milan have made a great move, because he makes the right movements in attack, follows the play and is ready. And he’s a player who scores goals.

“He is 26 years old, he is in his prime and I think he can recover completely, he is a strong lad. The important thing is that he plays regularly, this can help him find his rhythm and once he finds it, for me it is a huge blow.

“It happened to me at 28, I was playing for Monaco when I got injured, it was devastating and it took me a while. But I recovered and started playing consistently again and scoring for Rangers.”