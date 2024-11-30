Tribal Football
Udinese coach Runjaic sets Alexis comeback date

Udinese coach Runjaic sets Alexis comeback date
Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic says Alexis Sanchez should be available in January.

Alexis has been struggling with a leg complaint since his return to Udines from Inter Milan this season.

Runjaic said: “He still needs a little bit more time, if everything goes well, we should see him in January at the latest.

"We have been patient, so a couple more weeks does not change much for us. 

“We want to have him back and we will give him the time he needs. He’s a great player and we can’t wait to have him available again.” 

 

