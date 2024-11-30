Udinese coach Runjaic sets Alexis comeback date

Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic says Alexis Sanchez should be available in January.

Alexis has been struggling with a leg complaint since his return to Udines from Inter Milan this season.

Runjaic said: “He still needs a little bit more time, if everything goes well, we should see him in January at the latest.

"We have been patient, so a couple more weeks does not change much for us.

“We want to have him back and we will give him the time he needs. He’s a great player and we can’t wait to have him available again.”

