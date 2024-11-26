Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Zirkzee frustration: He must understand...
Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"
Gyokeres: Why Man Utd boss Amorim succeeded with Sporting CP's players
Arsenal boss Arteta in contact with Fulham winger Nelson

Udinese striker Davis delighted with goal for Empoli draw

Ansser Sadiq
Udinese striker Davis delighted with goal for Empoli draw
Udinese striker Davis delighted with goal for Empoli drawTribalfootball
Udinese striker Keinan Davis was delighted with his goal in their draw with Empoli.

Davis' header earned Udinese a point on Monday as he canceled out Pietro Pellegri's opener for the hosts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former Aston Villa striker later said: "It's a fair draw, it's a shame we didn't win.

"We did well away from home and it's a good point against a tough team. I feel very good playing with (Lorenzo) Lucca, he helps the team a lot and I hope to play with him again to score more goals.

"Goal target? I have a number in my head but I won't say it, it brings bad luck, but it's definitely a good number."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

 

Mentions
Serie ADavis KeinanUdineseEmpoliAston Villa
Related Articles
Udinese coach Runjaic relieved after Empoli draw
Villarreal attacker Pepe: Emery convinced me to choose Arsenal over Napoli; Arteta...?
Juventus ready to sell Luiz in January