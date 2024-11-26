Udinese striker Davis delighted with goal for Empoli draw

Udinese striker Keinan Davis was delighted with his goal in their draw with Empoli.

Davis' header earned Udinese a point on Monday as he canceled out Pietro Pellegri's opener for the hosts.

The former Aston Villa striker later said: "It's a fair draw, it's a shame we didn't win.

"We did well away from home and it's a good point against a tough team. I feel very good playing with (Lorenzo) Lucca, he helps the team a lot and I hope to play with him again to score more goals.

"Goal target? I have a number in my head but I won't say it, it brings bad luck, but it's definitely a good number."

