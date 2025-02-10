Bologna coach Italiano on Lecce stalemate: We must find way to do better

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano admitted some frustration after their 0-0 draw with Lecce.

It marked 16 games and only one defeat, with eight clean sheets. But Italiano admitted he was hoping for more from Sunday's clash.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "At the beginning we tried to give Lecce some gifts, our goalkeeper was very good. In the second half we did much better and created situations, but if there is something I didn't like it was the first half.

"We were coming from the effort in Bergamo, there can be a drop but the important thing is to continue the positive streak.

"I'm very afraid of these games here, if you don't prepare them with the right attention they can make you lose points.

"In the second half of the season you have to try to win them all, against those ahead of you the importance makes you go faster. Today and against Empoli we weren't ourselves, we have to do better."