Udinese coach Runjaic: Alexis ready for Napoli

Paul Vegas
Udinese coach Runjaic: Alexis ready for Napoli
Udinese
Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic says Alexis Sanchez is ready to play today.

Alexis returned to Udinese after 12 years away this season after leaving Inter Milan. But injury has so far thwarted a 'second debut'.

But ahead of today's clash with Napoli, Runjaic said: "We are focused on the game and Alexis will finally be with us.

"It is very good news and we will see if he is ready to get some minutes."

"It depends on several different things. He is back with the group and even if he is not in top form, he will be ready."

 

Serie ASanchez AlexisUdineseNapoliInter
