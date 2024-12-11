Cassano: Napoli and Conte working with one player less

Former Italy star Antonio Cassano has questioned Romelu Lukaku's place at Napoli.

Cassano says Lukaku has been struggling with Napoli in recent games.

He said on Viva el Futbol: "(Antonio) Conte's work has been stratospheric so far but he's playing with one player less, Lukaku.

"In fact, it's a big problem, I don't know if he'll ever have what he had at Inter."

Napoli will be leaning on Lukaku in the coming games, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffering a knee strain.

The Azzurri stated yesterday: "During Sunday's match against Lazio, following a clash during play, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered a sprain to his right knee. Today the Azzurri player underwent instrumental tests at the Pineta Grande Hospital, which revealed a low-grade lesion of the medial collateral ligament. Kvaratskhelia has already begun his rehabilitation process."

