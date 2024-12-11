Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...
Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash
Man Utd 'would be very different' if Glazers had chosen Sheikh Jassim over Ratcliffe

Cassano: Napoli and Conte working with one player less

Carlos Volcano
Cassano: Napoli and Conte working with one player less
Cassano: Napoli and Conte working with one player lessAction Plus
Former Italy star Antonio Cassano has questioned Romelu Lukaku's place at Napoli.

Cassano says Lukaku has been struggling with Napoli in recent games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said on Viva el Futbol: "(Antonio) Conte's work has been stratospheric so far but he's playing with one player less, Lukaku.

"In fact, it's a big problem, I don't know if he'll ever have what he had at Inter."

Napoli will be leaning on Lukaku in the coming games, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffering a knee strain.

The Azzurri stated yesterday:  "During Sunday's match against Lazio, following a clash during play, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered a sprain to his right knee. Today the Azzurri player underwent instrumental tests at the Pineta Grande Hospital, which revealed a low-grade lesion of the medial collateral ligament. Kvaratskhelia has already begun his rehabilitation process."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Serie ALukaku RomeluNapoliInter
Related Articles
Arsenal turn down £12M bid from Napoli for talented defender
Napoli coach Conte on Coppa push: Nothing comes easy
Cannavaro insists Inter Milan remain stronger than Napoli