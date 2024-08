U-turn? Lookman rejoins Atalanta training

Ademola Lookman has handed Atalanta a huge boost.

The Nigeria striker was a target for PSG, which made an approach to La Dea last week.

However, the move is now off, with Lookman ready to commit to Atalanta for the new season, says TMW.

The striker rejoined Atalanta training yesterday and all signs are that he will be staying this term.

Lookman's decision is a huge boost for Atalanta, which lost Teun Koopmeiners to Juventus yesterday.