Turkey assistant coach Russo: Inter Milan midfielder Calhanoglu just incredible

Turkey assistant coach Daniele Russo has sung the praises of Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

Ahead of their quarterfinal against Holland, Russo recognised the form of Calhanoglu at the Euros.

He said, "We have known Hakan since his time at AC Milan. We know what kind of leader he is.

“It goes without saying that he is an incredible player. He is also very good at protecting his young teammates.

“They are talented, but it’s not always easy for them in a tournament where you play every four days. So we thank our captain for his support.’

