Inter Milan midfielder Asllani tipped for Albania captaincy

Albania president Armand Duka has sung the praises of Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani.

Duka says Asllani was Albania's best performer at the Euros.

The midfielder, just 22, is being tipped as a future national team captain.

“Without a doubt, the best player of the European Championship of the Albanian national team," said Duka.

“He has everything to become our leader in the future.”