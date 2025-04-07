Tribal Football
Most Read
Pep Guardiola hits out at Man United fans after vile Phil Foden chant
Man United eye shock move for David de Gea
Atletico Madrid ready €75 million package for unwanted Man United star
FINALLY! Mourinho gets his name back from Chelsea

Tudor will take Roma point: Wonderful 10 days with Juventus

Carlos Volcano
Tudor will take Roma point: Wonderful 10 days with Juventus
Tudor will take Roma point: Wonderful 10 days with JuventusIPA / Sipa Press / Profimedia
Juventus coach Igor Tudor was left satisfied after their 1-1 draw at Roma.

Eldor Shomurodov fired Roma ahead before Manuel Locatelli managed an equaliser for Juve.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We need to concede fewer goals from corners, though it was not helpful to be missing players like Bremer, Gatti and Cabal,” Tudor told DAZN afterwards.

“When I arrived, I just relied on the method of defending from set plays that they already had in place, but we certainly need to work on this and improve.

“I really liked the first half, where we pushed hard and did some interesting things. Roma changed system after the break, they scored on a corner, but I do feel we ended on a high and could’ve won it. We always want to win, but considering our recent form and Roma getting seven victories in a row too, a draw still gives us confidence. We are on the right track.”

Tudor has switched to a three-man defence since taking charge and added: “We wanted to push those defenders forward, but also not allow the counter-attack, so that’s all about the preventative marking, especially against a side like Roma. It was not to be taken for granted that we’d have this attitude, we were fired up and had the right mentality from the start.

“I’ve only been here for 10 days, so it is wonderful, but we have to focus on our work and enjoy it as much as we can too. It can be tough in this job, because you are all about the details and the focus, you don’t have much time to enjoy it. Perhaps from the outside, it looks more enjoyable than it really is.”

Mentions
Serie ATudor IgorAS RomaJuventus
Related Articles
Ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag sees Roma draw with Juventus
Erik ten Hag spotted at Serie A clash amid new job rumours
Tudor offers "champion advice" to Juventus whiz Yildiz