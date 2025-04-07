Tudor will take Roma point: Wonderful 10 days with Juventus

Juventus coach Igor Tudor was left satisfied after their 1-1 draw at Roma.

Eldor Shomurodov fired Roma ahead before Manuel Locatelli managed an equaliser for Juve.

“We need to concede fewer goals from corners, though it was not helpful to be missing players like Bremer, Gatti and Cabal,” Tudor told DAZN afterwards.

“When I arrived, I just relied on the method of defending from set plays that they already had in place, but we certainly need to work on this and improve.

“I really liked the first half, where we pushed hard and did some interesting things. Roma changed system after the break, they scored on a corner, but I do feel we ended on a high and could’ve won it. We always want to win, but considering our recent form and Roma getting seven victories in a row too, a draw still gives us confidence. We are on the right track.”

Tudor has switched to a three-man defence since taking charge and added: “We wanted to push those defenders forward, but also not allow the counter-attack, so that’s all about the preventative marking, especially against a side like Roma. It was not to be taken for granted that we’d have this attitude, we were fired up and had the right mentality from the start.

“I’ve only been here for 10 days, so it is wonderful, but we have to focus on our work and enjoy it as much as we can too. It can be tough in this job, because you are all about the details and the focus, you don’t have much time to enjoy it. Perhaps from the outside, it looks more enjoyable than it really is.”