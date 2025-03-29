Igor Tudor makes winning start as Juventus manager

Igor Tudor got off to a winning start as Juventus manager as the Bianconeri battled to a 1-0 win over Genoa at Allianz Stadium, extending their unbeaten run against sides starting this round in the bottom half to 16 matches in the process.

After a pair of bruising 3+ goal defeats, Thiago Motta’s time as Juve boss was unsurprisingly ended over the international break.

Tudor’s style of play immediately resonated better with the home crowd and nearly led to an early goal for the hosts, who saw Kenan Yildiz’s header blocked on the line by Stefano Sabelli.

Patrick Vieira’s men were well-organised in the face of pressure, but a piece of brilliance from Yildiz earned the Old Lady the lead in the 25th minute.

Picking the ball up on the inside right, the Turkish youngster skipped past Koni De Winter and rifled into the corner from a tight angle to the delight of the crowd.

Things weren’t all plain sailing for Tudor, who lost centre-back Federico Gatti to injury immediately after the goal.

Quality in the final third remained scarce from both sides, with Dusan Vlahovic’s long-range strike drawing a comfortable save from Nicola Leali as the half came to a close.

A similar pattern continued in the second half, but it was Genoa’s striker who threatened a goal when Andrea Pinamonti’s volley drifted wide of the target from Sabelli’s cross.

The contest remained finely poised heading into the closing stages, with Juve’s huge number of draws this season raising the tension levels among the home crowd.

Pierre Kalulu’s powerful header would have put the contest to bed if not for a strong save from Leali, who was busy again keeping out a venomous long-range strike from Manuel Locatelli.

Key match stats Opta by SratsPerform

In the end, Juve were unable to find a second goal, but their positive intent kept Genoa away from their goal and ensured they secured a much-needed victory.

They remain just a point adrift of the top four thanks to a third successive clean sheet against their guests, while Genoa’s winless away run in 2025 stretched to seven matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kenan Yildiz (Juventus)

See all the match stats with Flashscore.