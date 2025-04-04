Sabatini: Juventus midfielder Yildiz already performing as a champion

Former AS Roma sports director Walter Sabatini is convinced by the potential of Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

Sabatini insists the Turkish youngster is already a major player in Serie A.

He told Radio Bianconera: "What can he become? For me he is already a champion, then we ask the champions for continuity.

"I remind everyone that the acclaimed champions have never been champions of continuity, it is in the nature of talent, maybe they made an important play in an important match, then they performed less.

"For me he is already a champion, we don't have to wait, when he accelerates he becomes a problem for the opposing defences."

Sabatini also discussed the axing of Thiago Motta at Juve. He said: "The dismissal represents a failure for everyone. (Cristiano) Giuntoli is certainly disappointed, professionally embittered because he was fully involved. The change of technical leadership is a painful thing."