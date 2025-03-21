Braida encourages AC Milan to bring back Allegri

Former AC Milan chief Ariedo Braida believes the Rossoneri should bring back Max Allegri.

Braida says Allegri would be the ideal appointment should Milan choose to shift out Sergio Conceicao.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The results speak for his past. Allegri won in his first year with us and then was able to repeat himself several times at Juventus,” Braida told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“On the future, only time will tell,” he added. “Max, however, has a good advantage: He already knows Milan, Milanello and the surrounding area.

“Max has already experienced all the pressure, culture and the expectations of the fans of a club like Milan. And, after a season with two different coaches who have struggled to measure themselves on a bench like Milan for the first time, his experience would be a guarantee.

“Everyone makes mistakes, but with him, the risk, at least at the start, would be lower.”