Tudor due in Turin as Juventus prepare Motta axe

Juventus are preparing to remove coach Thiago Motta.

Sky Italia says hours are counting down with an announcement from Juve soon expected to confirm the speculation that Motta has been informed he has been relieved of his duties.

Igor Tudor is due to touch down in Turin tonight and is set to step in as caretaker coach at Juve to the end of the season.

After a verbal agreement in principle was reached yesterday evening, Juventus management and the Croatian are working to find a definitive agreement.

In this way, Tudor could arrive in Turin as early as this evening, to begin training the Juventus squad starting tomorrow.

Talks were also held with Roberto Mancini, though financial terms saw the move fall through.