Tudor appointed Juventus manager after Motta's sack

Shina Oludare
Juventus have named Igor Tudor as their new manager after firing Thiago Motta.

The decision was made after Motta's poor performance, including consecutive defeats in Serie A against Atalanta and Fiorentina.“Juventus FC announce that Thiago Motta has been relieved of his duties as Men’s First Team coach,” a statement on the club website read.

“The club would like to thank Thiago Motta and all of his staff for their professionalism and for the work they have carried out in recent months with passion and dedication. The club wish them the best of luck for the future.

“Juventus FC also announce that the Men’s First Team will now be led by Igor Tudor, who will take charge of his first training session tomorrow, Monday, 24 March.”

Motta was appointed as Juventus manager on a three-year contract in June after leading Bologna to Champions League qualification last season.

