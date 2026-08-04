Chelsea are reportedly closing in on agreement to sign Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano.

Chelsea have prioritised the signing of a left-back following the departure of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid for a reported £52 million.

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Jorrel Hato is currently the only recognised left-back in the Chelsea squad, although new boy Marco Palestra is capable of filling in and academy star Landon Emenalo, 18, has impressed during pre-season.

According to The Athletic, they’re now closing in on an agreement with Raya Vallecano to sign Chavarria, 28.

Chavarria has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League side and is now expected to be granted permission to travel for his medical.

This is a signing pushed by new manager Xabi Alonso, who was impressed by Chavarria during his time as Real Madrid boss.

It's been widely reported that the fee will be around €25 million plus performance related bonuses.