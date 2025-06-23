Tottenham agree £5 million fee for Japanese wonderkid

Tottenham have reportedly agree a £5 million deal to sign Japan international Kota Takai from Kawasaki Frontale in the summer transfer window.

Per Alasdair Gold of Football.London, Spurs are set to sign the 20-year-old defender as part of Thomas Frank’s new era.

Advertisement Advertisement

Takei was identified by technical director Johan Lange and is seen as having the potential to become a regular first-team player.

Tottenham have adopted a transfer strategy that has seen them snap up cheap wonderkids from England and across the globe, such as Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

The Japan international has been key for his club so far this season, popping up with two goals in his 19 J.League games so far.