Tottenham are ready to offload Guglielmo Vicario this summer following a bold call by Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi has opted for a host of squad changes during preseason and the Italian coach is backing Antonin Kinsky as his No.1 for the 2026/27 campaign.

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As part of the revamp, De Zerbi has brought in veteran Martin Dubravka to add in more experience in behind Kinsky, and Vicario is on course for a Serie A return before the end of August.

Juventus have now re-emerged as his most likely destination despite the Turin giants previously changing tact yo push for Arson Villa star Emiliano Martinez.

After weeks of transfer talks, the Italian giants have walked away from negotiations after Villa’s valuation proved too high.

Villa were looking to bring in £8.5M as an up front fee, plus add-ons, and Juventus decided that was too much.

Martinez is still tipped to leave Villa Park in the coming weeks, as Unai Emery chases Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as part of an initial €30m package, but Vicario is on course for a move to Turin for a cost below Martinez.