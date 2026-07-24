Juventus in the hunt for Vicario after goalkeeper left out of Spurs' tour squad

Juventus have registered interest in Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

The 29-year-old stopper could be on his way out of Tottenham after he was left out of their pre-season tour squad, and the Italian giants are reportedly circling for his signature, as per Sky Sports via PA.

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Vicario was not included in Spurs' 35-man-squad that travelled to New Zealand on Thursday morning.

A club statement revealed that Vicario was left behind due to a "minor injury".

But for Vicario, he may be looking to move to pastures new after losing his spot as number one goalkeeper to Antonin Kinsky at the end of a tumultous 2025/26 season.

The Italian was always expected to leave the club this summer, with the experienced Martin Dubravka brought in as a back-up to Kinsky, and now it looks like he'll be returning to Italy to sign for Juventus.

I Bianconeri would prefer to sign Vicario on loan with an option to buy, but this could make things difficult to get a potential deal over the line.

But an obligation to buy could be the solution, as Vicario looks set to play his football at the Allianz Stadium next season.