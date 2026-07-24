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Juventus in the hunt for Vicario after goalkeeper left out of Spurs' tour squad

Juventus in the hunt for Vicario after goalkeeper left out of Spurs' tour squad
Juventus in the hunt for Vicario after goalkeeper left out of Spurs' tour squad Credit: Dennis Goodwin/ProSports / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Juventus have registered interest in Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

The 29-year-old stopper could be on his way out of Tottenham after he was left out of their pre-season tour squad, and the Italian giants are reportedly circling for his signature, as per Sky Sports via PA. 

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Vicario was not included in Spurs' 35-man-squad that travelled to New Zealand on Thursday morning. 

A club statement revealed that Vicario was left behind due to a "minor injury". 

But for Vicario, he may be looking to move to pastures new after losing his spot as number one goalkeeper to Antonin Kinsky at the end of a tumultous 2025/26 season. 

The Italian was always expected to leave the club this summer, with the experienced Martin Dubravka brought in as a back-up to Kinsky, and now it looks like he'll be returning to Italy to sign for Juventus

I Bianconeri would prefer to sign Vicario on loan with an option to buy, but this could make things difficult to get a potential deal over the line. 

But an obligation to buy could be the solution, as Vicario looks set to play his football at the Allianz Stadium next season. 

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Guglielmo VicarioTottenhamJuventusSerie AFootball transfers

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