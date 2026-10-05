Olise comes off bench to inspire France rout of Belgium

A late blitz led by Michael Olise saw France come from behind to earn a 4-1 win against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League, giving Zinedine Zidane a third win in four games (D1) since taking the helm at Les Bleus.

Zidane and Mark van Bommel both entrusted debutant goalkeepers, and they both made a confident start to proceedings. Guillaume Restes was the first to make a save as he got down to deny Romelu Lukaku’s strike from range, before Maarten Vandevoordt rushed out to halt Bradley Barcola.

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While the goalkeepers had a fairly equal workload early on, France dominated possession for large periods but often found a Belgian body in their way at the vital moment. Nicolas Raskin was one of those as he blocked an Eduardo Camavinga attempt, but he also headed over from a Dodi Lukebakio cross at the other end.

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Esteban Lepaul then sent one shot on the turn straight at Vandevoordt and another effort harmlessly off-target, while Lukebakio made a complete mess of his attempt from a corner between those strikes.

The Belgian winger made no mistake when Romeo Lavia’s pinpoint pass split the hosts wide open and played him clean through in the 35th minute, though, as he latched onto the ball and coolly finished.

Hans Vanaken blocked Ousmane Dembele’s shot as the Red Devils continued to stand firm against any French advances.

It was more of the same after the restart as Lavia blocked Manu Kone’s attempt, but Dembele struck wide under pressure from Joaquin Seys after the ball had fallen to him.

While the visitors’ conviction contributed to Maxence Lacroix resorting to a shot from ambitiously far out that trickled wide, it also saw Lavia receive a booking that keeps him out of the next game.

Zidane responded with a triple change on the hour mark, and all three had a hand in a storming comeback.

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First, Michael Olise had one shot saved and another impressively blocked while Rayan Cherki’s curling effort was tipped wide.

Barcola’s first-time attempt was deflected agonisingly wide by Nathan Ngoy but the pressure finally told in the 77th minute, when Lucas Da Cunha fed Desire Doue, who picked out the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

It got even better for Les Bleus just three minutes later as Cherki met Olise’s cutback with a shot that went in despite Vandevoordt getting a hand to it.

There was yet more to come as Olise poked the ball home and then converted after eye-catching play from Doue three minutes later.

The late goals completely changed the complexion of Group A1, with France unbeaten and three points ahead of Italy while Belgium sit third.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Michael Olise (France)

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