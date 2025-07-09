Tottenham and Liverpool to enter transfer race for Parma defender Leoni

Parma defender Giovanni Leoni is wanted by several clubs this summer and now it seems like Liverpool and Tottenham have entered the race for him.

The centre-back is only 18 years old, but has already made 17 Serie A appearances after enjoying a rapid rise in Serie A in recent years since joining the side for just £4.1M from Sampdoria. Now, after helping his side avoid relegation he is wanted by a number of sides who believe he has the quality to perform at the highest level.

Parma Today have reported that: “The news is that his technical and athletic skills have impressed the scouts of the English champion Liverpool.” The Reds are said to be impressed his intelligence in possession, strength as they seek a player who can potentially grow into a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Reports suggest that Tottenham have also made a move to sign Parma centre-back but the biggest problem for the North London side is that Liverpool, as well as Inter Milan and AC Milan have also made enquiries about the Italian international.

Leoni is only 18 years of age and has a big decision to make on his future. He recently spoke about the pressure of the Serie A which he says does not phase him.

“Seeing my face in the newspapers doesn’t put pressure on me. If anything, it is pleasing, and helps me stay concentrated on my objectives. For now, I will stay where I am, because Parma is not just strong on a sporting level, it is also a great place to live and the food is wonderful.”