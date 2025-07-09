Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez wants to make the move to Napoli happen this summer despite the latest bid being rejected.

The Serie A giants submitted a formal bid to Liverpool worth €50M plus €5M in bonuses this week which was reportedly quickly rejected by the Reds who see the Uruguayan as much more valuable despite his inconsistencies.

Liverpool signed the 26 year old for around £85M and are looking to recoup some of that cash to reinvest elsewhere whilst the summer tranfer window remains open. Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano the striker is hoping for a move to Italy and is giving Napoli priority over every other club.

“After selling Osimhen, Napoli are set for new round of talks for Darwin Nunez as Uruguayan striker remains the main, dream target.

“As revealed two weeks ago, Darwin wants Napoli and he’s open to the move.

“Understand he’s giving total priority to Napoli at this stage.”

As per Corriere dello Sport, the Reds would be willing to sell Nunez for around £70M which may be a push for Napoli considering how he scored just 7 goals in 47 appearances for the club last season. There is a high chance that if Liverpool will not budge from their price tag that Nunez will stay at the side heading into the new season which would not be ideal for manager Arne Slot.

The club have already signed Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Milos Kerkez but now must sell players in order to buy which includes not only Nunez but the likes of Luis Diaz, Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson who are reportedly free to be sold.