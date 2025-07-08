Napoli table first bid for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez

Napoli have reportedly made their first bid for Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez, who is expected to leave Anfield this summer.

The 26-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements at Liverpool after failing to establish himself under Arne Slot.

Nunez scored just seven goals and provided five assists in his 47 games across all competitions as Liverpool lifted the Premier League title.

Despite his lack of form, Serie A champions Napoli have been heavily linked with a move for the Uruguayan, with Antonio Conte pushing to get a deal over the line.

Gianluca di Marzio has now reported that they have tabled a €50 million plus €5 million in add-ons for the striker.

Napoli are also working on the signing of Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca, who could join them alongside Nunez rather than instead.