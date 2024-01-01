Torino wing-back Lazaro: Inter Milan was my career low

Torino wing-back Valentino Lazaro admits his time with Inter Milan was the most difficult of his career.

Lazaro has found his feet at Torino as he enters his second season with the Granata.

Advertisement Advertisement

But on Inter, he told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “It wasn’t an easy period for me.

“I had a fast start to my career, at 16 I was already a professional in Salzburg, then the Bundesliga, then Inter and then the slowdown.

“I wasn’t playing at Inter, and then I found myself constantly on loan. It was tough, I got help from a mental coach.

“But I never gave up and I never stopped believing in my abilities. I waited for my chance and eventually found a team like Torino where I could play for years to come.

“The move worked and I’m very grateful to the club. I want to give everything on the pitch to repay the management and the fans.”