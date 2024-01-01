Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Inter Milan chief Ausilio insists De Vrij not for sale

Inter Milan chief Ausilio insists De Vrij not for sale
Inter Milan chief Ausilio insists De Vrij not for sale
Inter Milan chief Ausilio insists De Vrij not for saleAction Plus
Inter Milan chief Piero Ausilio insists Stefan de Vrij isn't for sale.

The Holland defender being linked with a move away.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Ausilio said: “At this moment, there is no foundation to that rumour.

"De Vrij is an important player for Inter, he is having a very good Euros and was always ready when called upon. If situations emerge that he wants to evaluate, then we are here, but for the moment he is our player.” 

Ausilio was also asked about rumours of a move for Torino defender Alessio Buongiorno.

He added,  “Only one person spoke to us about Buongiorno and it was not someone who works at Inter.”

Mentions
Serie Ade Vrij StefanInterTorinoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Buongiorno agent reveals Inter Milan competition for Napoli
Padova starlet Leoni a target for Tottenham
Mel convinced Martinez will succeed with Inter Milan