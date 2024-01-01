Inter Milan chief Ausilio insists De Vrij not for sale

Inter Milan chief Piero Ausilio insists Stefan de Vrij isn't for sale.

The Holland defender being linked with a move away.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Ausilio said: “At this moment, there is no foundation to that rumour.

"De Vrij is an important player for Inter, he is having a very good Euros and was always ready when called upon. If situations emerge that he wants to evaluate, then we are here, but for the moment he is our player.”

Ausilio was also asked about rumours of a move for Torino defender Alessio Buongiorno.

He added, “Only one person spoke to us about Buongiorno and it was not someone who works at Inter.”