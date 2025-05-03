Torino president Cairo: Vanoli has had all the checks

Torino president Urbano Cairo says Paolo Vanoli is okay after his collapse during last night's 1-1 draw with Venezia.

Vanoli collapsed in the second-half and was taken to the dressing room for treatment. It was later assessed that Toro's coach had suffered from low blood pressure.

At the final whistle, Cairo reported: "I think the coach's illness was because he sat a lot, then he jumped up and had a drop in blood pressure. Now I've seen him and he's fine.

"We haven't talked about why he stayed seated before, I think he wasn't happy about the match and that's why he stayed seated. Then he made that leap that made him lose his balance but now he's fine, he's had all the checks, he's measured his blood pressure, everything is fine. He'll be at Superga on May 4th."

Meanwhile, Toro defender Guillermo Maripan also said: "The manager is like that, he lives football with too much intensity, but if he's well we're all well."