Carlos Volcano
Torino assistant coach Godinho delivers update on Vanoli after collapse
Torino assistant coach Lino Godinho says Paolo Vanoli is "fine" after his collapse during last night's 1-1 draw with Venezia.

Vanoli collapsed in the second-half and was taken to the dressing room. The coach didn't lose consciousness and it was later announced he had fainted due to blood pressure issues.

Afterwards, Godinho stepped in for Vanoli and explained: "The coach is fine, the doctors reassured us too. Everything is ok, that's the most important thing.

"He was sitting, nothing happened before. He was sitting for 20-25 minutes, then that happened but he had had nothing. It was a drop in blood pressure.

"He had the attitude that was necessary. He gave instructions and made the boys responsible, giving them more energy. And he left the boys more calm. At half-time he was fine, he was a little angry though... That wasn't the match we had prepared."

