Torino president Cairo responds to Red Bull rumours; Curva rift

Torino president Urbano Cairo has denied claims of being in talks to sell the club.

Reports have emerged of Cairo being in talks with Red Bull about selling Torino.

"Years ago Ciuccariello, today Red Bull. The subject changes but the constant is the total falsity of the news published," snapped Cairo.

After the win against Como on Saturday, Cairo also said:  "I heard a first half without chants, then okay... The Maratona was fantastic, it gave incredible support to the team and this really pleased me.

"Can it be mended? Of course it can. I accept everything, I'm a liberal. I don't think it's right, but football is also made of these things. Sometimes certain presidents are contested after winning a championship. On my part, there is benevolence towards everyone, towards the Curva and towards everyone."

