Cesc happy with Como players in defeat to Torino

Como coach Cesc Fabregas admits there was disappointment after their 1-0 defeat to Torino.

Alieu Njie scored a second-half winner for Toro on Friday night.

Cesc later reflected on the setback, "It's normal for a coach to be unhappy after a defeat, but I think that looking back at the match it will be difficult to blame my players. In the first half we were in control of the game, we created an opportunity and we didn't risk anything.

"In the second half Torino started better, but we were good at reacting and creating several opportunities. I think we were punished by a single episode and that the defeat is undeserved."

Cesc added, "Nobody expected such a performance from us. We played a great game, an individual mistake penalised us, but this shows that we are a family.

"We are trying to give continuity to our performances, even if the results don't always reward us. This was the only match in which I felt inferior to the opponent, after the one against Juventus. Against Cagliari, Udinese, Bologna and Napoli we had excellent performances. We have to continue like this because playing at these levels, as newly promoted and with many players making their debut in Serie A, is not easy."