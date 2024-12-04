Torino president Cairo: I'm not selling up - for now

Torino president Urbano Cairo denies he's putting the club up for sale.

Cairo, however, has confirmed meeting with Red Bull recently.

“I met Red Bull in early July because they wanted to know me in order to become a sponsor and that is what happened. We have not met since,” Cairo told Radio Sportiva.

“As for PIF, I have never even met with them. There has been absolutely no contact, it was totally invented. Perhaps some are trying to spread rumours to destabilise the team, but we do not pay attention to such things.

“I am not selling Toro, but I also don’t want to stay in this role for life. I poured €10m into a Torino side that was on the verge of bankruptcy to keep it alive. I dived into the fray, also inspired by my mother, who was a huge fan of the club.

“If there is someone richer than me who wants it, then let them step forward, I am ready to listen to proposals,” added Cairo.

“Fans are fundamental and some might be against me, it happens, but if you are a Toro supporter then you ought to support the team and be positive.

“I remember when people used to say the most important thing was for us to stay regularly in Serie A, well we have been for 13 years. Of course we can do better, but it could also be worse.”