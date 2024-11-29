Pecci: Napoli midfielder Lobotka a real man, but Ricci could learn from Maradona

Former Italy midfielder Eraldo Pecci admits he's a fan of Napoli ace Slobodan Lobotka.

For many, Lobotka is the best midfielder in Serie A.

And Pecci told Il Mattino: "The best of all is Lobotka: he is a leader, he behaves like a real man. He is someone who knows how delicate his role is: in that area of ​​the pitch if you lose the ball, the others go straight to the goal.

"So what does he do? The simplest things. Because he knows the dangers of his job and if the chain breaks in the point where he is, everything goes to pieces."

Pecci then went onto Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci.

"Ricci? Strong, right. But he is part of that category of modern footballers who never stay on their feet. Who always let go as soon as they hear even a slight rustle. Players with character never throw themselves to the ground. Diego (Maradona), to always return to him, would not do it even if he was fouled.

"Napoli? They have a group that won the championship two years ago with a pipe in their mouth."

