Conte "not fully happy" with Napoli victory over Torino

Napoli coach Antonio Conte has warned president Aurelio de Laurentiis the squad lacks depth after victory over Torino.

Scott McTominay struck for the 1-0 win on Sunday.

“Today was the 14th match,” said Conte

“Looking at the other teams, how they’ve strengthened, especially with the European commitments in mind, and if we manage to get into Europe, we’ll need to reinforce this squad… The president needs to know that.

“Right now, we have 21 outfield players, and we’ve done what a team that only play in the league and the Coppa Italia would do.

“What I can say, beyond other discussions, is that one source of satisfaction is that we’re up there and handling the pressure. But beyond the result, I see a group that’s growing as a collective. It’s tangible, it’s obvious, that what we’re doing is improving.

“Today I asked for specific things, we worked on being more aggressive in attack, and today we did it. I’m never fully happy, they know that…”