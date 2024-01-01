Tribal Football
Torino coach Vanoli on AC Milan fight-back: S***! What a debacle!
Torino coach Paolo Vanoli admitted mixed emotions after their 2-2 draw with AC Milan.

Toro were leading 2-0 until the 88th minute before the Rossonero fought back.

Vanoli said afterwards: "It was an almost perfect debut. I'm excited, because making my debut at San Siro was lucky. I congratulated these guys, because they showed they can play football against a great team. And this is an important basis for doing something more. A process has begun, there will be ups and downs. The difference today was in the changes. 

"Holy s***, what a debacle. What happens to a team that faces a great team happened. They made some substitutions that put us under even more pressure."

Vanoli also said: "It's useless to give grades today. It's a process with ups and downs. It was important to make these guys understand that important things can be done. We need to improve in many things; in the possession phase we were a little slow and less fluid. In the last few For five minutes we were afraid to get up. You can improve by working."

