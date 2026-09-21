Why JJ Gabriel wants to leave Man Utd as Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona close in

JJ Gabriel has asked to leave Manchester United as top European sides circle the teenager.

Gabriel had been expected to make his competitive debut against Brighton in the Carabao Cup and potentially become United's youngest competitive player before he requested that his registration be cancelled with the Red Devils.

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The club are continuing efforts to try to change the 15-year-old’s mind, according to reports, but it seems he is hell-bent on leaving as his reasoning is revealed this week.

Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Barcelona have been linked with the 15-year-old who believes that United are “far away” from their European rivals, according to the Daily Mail.

United have not won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013 and currently sit 12th in the table under manager Michael Carrick, who is under pressure to turn the side around.

As Gabriel ponders leaving, it is important to note that United's last major trophy was the 2024 FA Cup and their last Champions League title came all the way back in 2008.

Reports on Friday claimed the teenager had held talks with Paris Saint-Germain before travelling to Spain for a separate round of discussions with La Liga champions Barcelona.

With United out of the EFL Cup, the club’s lack of success could seriously get in the way of attracting top talent such as Gabriel who has clearly had his head turned over the past month.

Gabriel has not trained at United since scoring a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut on 10th September and it looks like his time with the side is over.