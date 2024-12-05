Petagna pens new Monza contract

Andrea Petagna has signed a new contract with Monza.

The striker has made six appearances for Monza this season, though is yet to score.

He has been linked with Torino, where an injury to Duvan Zapata has left them seeking a striker signing in January.

Monza announced today:

"AC Monza announces that the footballer Andrea Petagna, demonstrating great affection towards the Club, has extended his contract to 30/6/2027 from the original 30/6/2026 for the same total amount."