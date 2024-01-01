Tribal Football
Parma coach Pecchia welcomes Como draw: Another important point
Parma coach Fabio Pecchia was left pleased with their 1-1 draw at Como on Saturday.

Nico Paz struck for the hosts after Ange-Yoan Bonny had put Parma ahead.

Pecchia remarked afterwards: "It was a very open first half and we managed to take the lead then we defended well. There is regret for having conceded a goal just before the end of the first half. I saw a second half on the up from our side and beyond 

"I'm happy because today we put another brick in the ground. I liked all the guys, Bernabè gave a lot and sacrificed himself but also Cancellieri and all the others gave their all and performed very well."

He added, Today I liked to see a certain regret in the locker room. It was important to give continuity against a team that is playing very well and we faced them as we know how to do.

"So the draw in Bologna is an important point, this is still an important point, we must continue on this path."

Serie AParmaComo
