Torino coach Vanoli delighted with Adams impact

Torino coach Paolo Vanoli admits he's delighted with the impact of summer signing Che Adams.

The Scotland striker arrived in the summer from Southampton and has scored four goals in eight games.

“Adams is available, and he’s so important. He’s always put his quality at the team’s disposal,” said Vanoli.

“(Antonio) Sanabria scored in Verona as well. Adams was introduced against Lazio and scored a goal. This is the spirit I want to see. Choices depend on their shape.

"I always hope my strikers are in form, so I have difficult decisions.”