Torino coach Vanoli: Conte and Chelsea important for me

Torino coach Paolo Vanoli is grateful to all the senior coaches he worked with during his career.

Vanoli took the job with Toro this summer.

He spoke at the Palermo Football Conference yesterday, saying: "I did all the apprenticeship, a beautiful apprenticeship starting from Eccellenza, then two years in Serie D and the opportunity to enter the youth national teams as observers. There I met great masters like Arrigo Sacchi and Antonio Conte, with whom I had the opportunity to work at Chelsea.

"All the people I met influenced my career, I was lucky enough to meet important and successful coaches, who taught me how to manage."

On his job with Spartak Moscow, Vanoli also said: "Unforgettable and complicated, given that after two months the war broke out. I found myself, without shame, crying in the hotel and I made my family suffer. In Moscow, speaking with the ambassador, I was asked to honor the contract because Moscow was a safe city.

"I must say that it is true, given that if they were to touch Moscow the third world war would break out. Then we won the Cup, after 20 years, and it was beautiful and very important for me."

And on parting with Conte, he added: "Yes, the decision was painful. The coincidence was that while he was signing for Tottenham I received the call from Spartak. The choice was difficult, Antonio has proven to be a great person."