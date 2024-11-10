Torino coach Vanoli admits Adams absence influenced Juventus defeat

Torino coach Paolo Vanoli admits they lacked the required quality in their Derby della Mole defeat at Juventus.

Timothy Weah and Kenan Yildiz struck for Juve, with Vanoli later admitting they missed injured Toro striker Che Adams.

What did Toro lack this evening?

"We interpreted the match well from a tactical point of view. In the first half we lacked the fury to take the ball. Today we lacked offensive solutions. Without Adams we lost some specific weight. In the last three we have scored 0 goals and we need to find solutions."

What do you think of Juve?

"I never look at the standings. This is a special match and I wanted to interpret it like this. Today we lacked a bit of courage and boldness. The boys gave everything they can give at this moment."

What are your goals?

"I have always been clear even when we were first in the league. We have to reach safety and my players know it."

Have you spoken to Cairo and do you feel confident?

"Definitely. I always speak to the president. Trust must be earned."

How is Adams?

"They told me he has an elongation and I hope that after the break we can recover him."

How do you get out of this period?

"You work on your head, the period without results leads you to go further. Now together with the boys we have to get out of it."

Are you convinced that the board can strengthen the team?

"Yes, I am convinced."

Satisfied with the defence? How are Ricci and Ilic?

"Samuele had a sprained ankle. Ilic I haven't spoken to the boy or the doctor. In defense I needed Coco in the middle, because he had to limit a strong player. At the moment we are missing scoring goals and I have to find solutions."