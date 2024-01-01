Sacchi convinced Inter Milan face multiple challengers in title race

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi believes Juventus can be a title contender this under new coach Thiago Motta.

However, he believes champions Inter Milan remain the team to beat.

Sacchi told Il Messaggero: "In the championship there are five-six teams set up strategically and who strategise on the pitch, for example I'm curious to see Juve by Thiago Motta. But the problem remains that few Italians play and we pay the consequences.

"He (Simone Inzaghi) is a tactician, we have seen this on many occasions, even in matches that could have gone better, like in Madrid against Atletico in the Champions League."

On the Scudetto, Sacchi added: "The money to set up the squad matters. I think there remains an obvious difference between Inter and the others. Conte-Napoli? Antonio is strong, I consider him a golden boy. He gives his life in everything he does. I truly wish him all the best and the best."