Tribal Football
Most Read
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Obi-Martin signs Man Utd contract
Man Utd ready to try again for Tuchel if...
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delivers Man Utd early response

Inzaghi relieved as Inter Milan defeat Torino thanks to Thuram hat-trick

Inzaghi relieved as Inter Milan defeat Torino thanks to Thuram hat-trick
Inzaghi relieved as Inter Milan defeat Torino thanks to Thuram hat-trickAction Plus
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was delighted after their 3-2 win against Torino.

Marcus Thuram struck a hat-trick for Inter, with Torino going down to ten men after Guillermo Maripan was sent off for a trip on the Frenchman.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“This team played three games in a week and won all three. We had to react after the derby and I cannot complain about the commitment of the squad, because we deservedly won all three,” Inzaghi told Sky Italia.

“Clearly, we need to improve in some aspects, we pay a heavy price for every tiny distraction. We worked really hard on details that need to be whittled down, the lads have great spirit, but considering everything we did today, it cannot end 3-2.

“Torino never gave up, their goalkeeper made a lot of saves and we weren’t as precise in our finishing, that is all true. However, considering it was the third game in a week and we won them all, I cannot complain.”

Mentions
Serie ATorinoInter
Related Articles
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delivers Man Utd early response
Torino coach Vanoli delighted with Adams impact
Altobelli convinced Taremi can be big Inter Milan success: I spotted him at Al Gharafa