Thuram assures Inter Milan fans over buyout clause

Marcus Thuram has assured Inter Milan fans about his contract's buyout clause.

The France striker's deal carries a €85m buyout clause, though Thuram says he will never use it to leave the club.

“It’s a high fee,” Thuram told Gazzetta.it.

“Let me say this straight. I will never use the clause to leave Inter because of my relationship with everyone. I will never be the one choosing it. If something happens, there will always be a dialogue with the club.”

He also said: “I don’t think about it. It’s almost annoying. Why should I say: ‘I’m going to score this many goals.’ I have so much to improve.

“Headers, for example and try to run even faster. I already feel I am stronger than at the start of the season."