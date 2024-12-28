Bisseck: New Inter Milan contract exciting

Yann Bisseck is delighted with his new deal at Inter Milan.

The Germany U21 defender signed a new contract to 2029 recently.

Bisseck told the Serie A channel: "Signing a contract for a big club like Inter is exciting. For me it's a great sign of trust and respect because I don't think many people thought I would perform so well straight away, so I'm just happy to have done it.

"I still have a long way to go, I can still do much better, but I think I'm going in the right direction."

On his slow start last season, Bisseck also said: "I actually expected it because when you look at where I come from, from the Danish league, not one of the most competitive leagues in Europe, you know that you are a bit behind in the hierarchy. It took me the first month to settle in, I think I did well. In the end, it's all in your head.

"You have to be mentally strong because it's very easy to lose confidence, especially at the beginning when you play very little. But you have to keep going and wait for your chance, to be ready, because often it's the only one that comes your way."