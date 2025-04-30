The Calcio Comment: Under Ranieri Roma find new star in Soule

There’s a new star shining in Rome, and his name is Matías Soulé. The Argentine talent, long overshadowed by his friend and idol Paulo Dybala, is finally stepping into the spotlight.

Now enjoying regular starts, his appearance against Inter marked his tenth consecutive game in the starting eleven, Soulé is showcasing the full extent of his abilities. His style evokes not Dybala, but another Argentine great: Ángel Di María. Unlike Roma’s number 21, who plays as a striker or second striker, Soulé is a true wide player, dynamic, creative, and fearless.

The former Frosinone and Juventus winger is commanding the stage match after match, with the latest opportunity coming in Roma’s clash against Inter, exceptionally held on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. instead of Saturday, due to the funeral of Papa Francesco.

Inter title hopes over?

That match may have ended Inter’s hopes of chasing the Scudetto. The Nerazzurri couldn’t afford further slip-ups, but, as predicted, Napoli’s fixtures were more manageable than Inter’s. Consecutive defeats against Bologna and Roma have now dealt a significant blow to their title ambitions.

Once again, Inter’s backups disappointed, especially Davide Frattesi, who was outplayed by Lorenzo Pellegrini and Bryan Cristante. In fact, Roma’s sporting director revealed in January that Frattesi was nearly signed, a bullet dodged, in hindsight.

Claudio Ranieri caught Simone Inzaghi off guard with a series of tactical tricks: Eldor Shomurodov shadowed Inter’s deep-lying playmaker, Soulé was deployed wide on the right instead of behind the striker, Manu Koné played deeper in midfield, and Lorenzo Pellegrini started from the first minute to support both containment and attack.

These choices paid dividends, helping Roma to a crucial win that keeps their Champions League hopes alive and dents Inter’s title chase. Key matchups defined the game: Lautaro couldn’t penetrate Roma’s backline, Frattesi was bested by Pellegrini, Cristante nullified Nico Barella, and Evan Ndicka and Gianluca Mancini formed an impenetrable wall. And then, there was the Soulé effect.

Electric Soule

The Argentine was electric, repeatedly beating Dimarco and generating consistent numerical advantages for Roma. On one such play, Soulé picked up the ball on the right, cut inside, and set up a charging midfielder, first Koné, then Pellegrini. The rebound from number 7’s shot created the opportunity that Soulé himself turned into the opening goal.

Roma dominated the first half and missed several clear chances to extend their lead. In the second half, Inter responded with greater intent, but the game’s balance didn’t shift. Roma maintained control and continued to threaten with counterattacks.

Niccolo Pisilli missed a golden chance after a brilliant Soulé pass, and Artem Dovbyk failed to convert from an Angelino assist. Despite Inzaghi’s substitutions and tactical tweaks, Inter couldn’t find a way through. Roma walked away with three crucial points, valuable not only for their own position, but also for Napoli, who surely celebrated Soulé’s goal.

Soulé has earned his place with grit and brilliance. Now it’s up to Roma to build wisely. With Ranieri set to move into a senior advisory role at season’s end, selecting the right coach is crucial.

The club’s mission should be to elevate Soulé, not restrain him. His growth must be prioritized, even if that means reconsidering Dybala’s role. Matías cannot return to being a backup. It will fall to the new manager to find a balance that keeps everyone involved, but make no mistake, Soulé is Roma’s new star.