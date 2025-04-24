Roma and Inter Milan open talks over midfield exchange

Roma are eyeing a swap move for Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi.

Il Messaggero says Roma are exploring the possibility of swapping Lorenzo Pellegrini for Inter midfielder Frattesi.

Homespun talent Pellegrini, 28, has a contract with Roma that expires in the summer of 2026, though is now surplus to requirements for management.

Roma, instead, are eyeing Frattesi, 25, who also came through the Giallorossi youth system.

The midfielder isn't a regular starter at Inter and could be on the move this summer.

As such, Roma and Inter are now considering a possible swap deal involving the midfield pair.