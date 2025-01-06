Lazio coach Baroni: Roma goals avoidable

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Lazio coach Marco Baroni says they must not dwell on defeat to Roma in Sunday's derby.

Lazio lost 2-0 as Roma won through goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini and Alexis Saelemaekers.

“We conceded two avoidable goals, it was a pity. The team lacked the right tempo and wasn’t effective enough down the wings, while we need a player in the trequartista role and that was lacking in the first half,” Baroni told DAZN.

“We weren’t fast enough moving the ball around and I feel that was the main explanation. In the second half, it was a real Lazio performance. Now we are disappointed for our fans, but I saw my team in the second half, so we must rebuild from there. 

“We are struggling in attack at the moment due to injuries. Pedro is out, Noslin was in no shape to play either, so when you start with four strikers, you need to have options off the bench too.

“We thought a midfielder would give us more stability, but we weren’t moving the ball around quickly enough and the two early goals made it even more difficult. At half-time, we talked and corrected a few things, we went back to raising the tempo and attacking down the flanks, which are elements this team simply cannot do without.

“In the second half, we controlled the match and took the initiative, which is what we usually do.”

